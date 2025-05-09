Taurus: Don’t take life too seriously today. If you're looking to earn a bit more, consider putting your money in safe investment plans. Some unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring joy to your family. You may struggle to express your feelings to your partner today. It’s a good day to reflect on your strengths and future goals. Your spouse’s actions might slightly impact your image. You might go on a family outing—though you may feel reluctant at first, you could end up enjoying it. Remedy: Wearing a seven-mukhi Rudraksha can help you stay free from illness.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6:30 pm.