Taurus: Seek the support of your family to ease your stress and accept their help with gratitude. Avoid suppressing your emotions—sharing your problems will bring relief. Keep your expenses under control and focus only on essential purchases. Your careless attitude may worry your parents, so take them into confidence before starting any new venture. The lonely phase in your life may finally end as you are likely to meet your soulmate. At work, adapt to new methods to boost efficiency. Your unique approach will draw positive attention from others. Students may find it hard to focus on studies today and could end up wasting time with friends. Expect a passionate and romantic day with your spouse. Remedy: Donate black and white clothes to saints to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.