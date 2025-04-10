Taurus: Meditation can help you feel calm and relaxed today. Stick to your budget to avoid any financial stress. Be careful while dealing with both friends and strangers. You may plan an outing with your partner, but unexpected work could ruin the plan. This might lead to an argument between you two. On the bright side, your business partners will be cooperative, and you’ll work well together to finish pending tasks. If you're feeling disappointed with money, love, or family matters, you might feel drawn to meet a spiritual guide today, hoping to find peace. Your life partner will stand by you and support you in something very important. Remedy: To improve your financial life, consider donating black woolen blankets to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.