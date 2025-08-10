Taurus: Channel your high energy into something productive today. Spending time in a large group will be enjoyable, but your expenses may rise. A phase of tension could surface, yet your family’s support will keep you strong. Be careful with personal relationships—they may be fragile right now. Those involved in foreign trade are likely to see favourable outcomes, and working professionals can showcase their full potential at the workplace today. You may manage to take a break from your busy schedule to spend time with your life partner, though minor disagreements could arise. Relatives might also trigger arguments between you and your spouse. Remedy: When Rahu is favourable, it inspires charity, sacrifice, creativity, and change. To maintain good financial health and stability, always look for creative ways to help and serve others.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.