Taurus: This is the right time for heart patients to quit coffee, as continuing to drink it may put extra strain on your heart. Today, you may gain financial benefits through your children, which will bring you joy. You might also attend social events where you'll meet influential people. Keep your love life vibrant, like something precious. There's a chance of receiving good news at work. After being busy for the past few days, you'll finally get some time for yourself. Someone around you might do something today that makes your partner fall in love with you all over again. Remedy: To maintain good health, donate mustard oil after seeing your reflection in it.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.