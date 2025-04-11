Taurus: Don't let your unpredictable behavior affect your married life. Try to stay calm and avoid actions you might regret later. A new financial deal is likely to be finalized, bringing in fresh income. A festive mood at home will help you relax—make sure to join in the celebrations instead of staying quiet. Let go of small misunderstandings in your love life. Today, you might enjoy going to a park or shopping mall with younger family members. Your marriage will feel especially joyful and fulfilling today. However, it’s better to avoid meeting your partner if you're not in a calm mood, as it could lead to an argument. Remedy: Keep a red glass bottle filled with water in the sun and drink this water daily to improve your health and energy.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.