Taurus: Your illness may cause unhappiness, so work on overcoming it quickly to restore joy in the family. Employed individuals may find themselves short of funds due to past unnecessary expenses, despite needing a steady amount now. Your charm and ability to impress others will bring you rewards. Romance will blossom as a friendship deepens. You will have both the energy and the skill to boost your earning potential today. However, neglecting important tasks and wasting time on trivial matters could be harmful. You will also feel fortunate for being married. Remedy: Fixing copper nails in the four corners of your bed will bring excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.