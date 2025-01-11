Taurus: Your chances of recovering from a physical ailment are strong, allowing you to consider participating in sports competitions. However, financial challenges might arise due to a family member’s illness. During this time, prioritize their well-being over monetary concerns. Take a moment to relax and cherish the company of close friends and family. Be discreet about your love life and avoid drawing unnecessary attention to it. While you may wish to spend quality time with your partner, important commitments might prevent you from doing so. Remember, marriage is not just about cohabiting—it’s about nurturing the relationship by spending meaningful time together. Be mindful of your humor when joking with friends, as overstepping boundaries could strain your bond. Remedy: To enhance romance in your relationship, offer oil and prasad at a Shani temple.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.20 pm.