Taurus: Pay special attention to your diet today, especially if you suffer from migraines. Skipping meals could lead to unnecessary emotional stress. If you've been trying to get a loan for a while, today might bring good news on that front. You might enjoy a fresh start today with a new look, new clothes, or even new friends. However, be cautious at home, as your spouse may be in a bad mood. Handle the situation with patience. This is also a great time to express yourself and focus on creative projects. Before starting anything new, speak to experienced people in that field. If you have time, meet them and get their advice—it could be very helpful. Be alert, as a stranger might create misunderstandings between you and your partner. Remedy: Soak the roots of the Vidhara tree in a pot of water overnight. Drink the water the next morning to bring positivity and harmony to your family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.