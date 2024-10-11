Taurus: Your long-awaited dream is likely to come true, but it's important to stay calm, as too much excitement could lead to complications. Married couples may have to spend a significant amount on their children's education today. Family matters might not be as smooth as expected, with a potential for arguments or disagreements. It's important to stay composed in such situations. Love could take you to a new emotional space, even without leaving where you are. A romantic getaway might be on the cards today. You could also find joy in spending the entire day alone, perhaps reading a book, which would be your idea of a perfect day. Your partner seems to be in a wonderful mood, and all you need to do is support them to make this one of the best days of your married life. However, your personality might not sit well with others today, so consider making some positive changes in your attitude and behaviour. Remedy: To improve financial prospects, avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food. Stay away from aggressive, critical behaviour and dishonest tendencies.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm.