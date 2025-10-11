Taurus: Transform your fears through positive thinking — confront them with courage instead of allowing them to control you. Begin your day with a radiant mindset and a positive aura. However, stay alert, as a small loss or theft of something valuable could momentarily affect your mood. Your spouse’s health may need attention, so offer care and support. Love will bring warmth and meaning today — it’s a feeling best shared with sincerity. Though you’ll have plenty of free time, you may find it difficult to engage in something that truly fulfills you. Your partner, however, will make genuine efforts to bring a smile to your face. Rest might be elusive due to unexpected visits or disturbances from certain friends or relatives, yet remember — every cloud has a silver lining. Use these interactions to build stronger, more understanding relationships; they may prove valuable in the long run. Remedy: Feed jaggery (gur) to cows to enhance your financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.