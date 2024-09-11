Taurus: You may feel emotionally unstable today, so be mindful of your behaviour and words when interacting with others. Focus your attention on matters related to land, real estate, or cultural projects. Your joyful and energetic mood will spread happiness to those around you, and your devoted love holds a special creative power. It’s a good day to start a new business venture, especially in partnership. Everyone involved is likely to benefit, but take time to carefully consider your potential partners before committing. Your creativity and enthusiasm will help make this another productive day. Expect a deep, heartfelt conversation with your spouse that will strengthen your romantic bond. Remedy: To maintain a balanced and healthy life, consider donating green fabric and bangles to eunuchs. Being kind to this marginalized group, which is ruled by Mercury, can help reduce Mercury's negative influence.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.