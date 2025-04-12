Taurus: You may find yourself feeling emotionally sensitive today, so it’s best to steer clear of situations that could leave you feeling hurt. Financial gains are likely, but consider sharing your good fortune through charity or donations—this will bring a sense of inner peace. Improved understanding with your spouse will foster a more joyful and harmonious home environment. You may also experience a heartwarming moment that reveals just how deeply your partner cares for you. In your free time, you might explore effective solutions to a lingering issue. If your relationship has felt a bit off lately, today holds the potential for spontaneous fun and renewed closeness. Lending a helping hand or participating in a social cause can work wonders for your energy and spirit—it might just feel like the perfect emotional boost. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava to support excellent health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 4.45 pm.