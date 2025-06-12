Taurus: A lack of willpower today might leave you emotionally and mentally vulnerable. However, any investment related to your home or property is likely to bring good returns. Your spouse will show affection and care, making you feel supported. If you're planning to propose to someone, you may feel a sense of relief after expressing your feelings. Focus on enhancing your skills to boost your productivity at work. Despite your busy schedule, you will manage to carve out some personal time. But, you may not be able to spend it the way you’d like. Today, the love and warmth from your partner will help you forget life’s hardships, even if just for a while. Remedy: Chant the following mantra 11 times for positive energy and emotional strength: Palasha Pushpa Sankasham, Taraka Graha Mastakam; Roudram Roudraatmakam Ghoram, Tam Ketum Pranamamyaham.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.