Taurus: Avoid long journeys today if possible, as your health seems fragile and travel could leave you feeling even weaker. On the positive side, seeking financial guidance from elder family members may help you manage money and savings more effectively in daily life. Your cheerful nature will create a pleasant atmosphere at home, spreading positive vibes. However, your partner might get upset over one of your habits—so be mindful. After work, immersing yourself in your favorite hobbies will bring relaxation and peace of mind. Your spouse will likely feel fortunate to have you by their side, making this a day to treasure together. A long-awaited phone call from someone dear could also come through, stirring old memories and making you relive cherished moments. Remedy: For good health, avoid plucking seedlings or sprouts of plants and trees, as planet Jupiter is considered the embodiment of Lord Brahma.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.