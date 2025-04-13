Taurus: With the right approach, you may earn some extra money. It’s a good day to tidy up your home—some cleaning is urgently needed. A phone call from your partner or spouse will lift your spirits and brighten your day. At work, your boss won’t entertain excuses, so stay focused and complete your tasks to maintain a good impression. You value personal space, and today you’ll have plenty of free time. Use it to play a game, hit the gym, or do something you enjoy. You and your spouse may share a deeply romantic and meaningful conversation today. Remedy: Donate blood to someone in need for positive results in your career or business.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.