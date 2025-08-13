Taurus: Your health will remain good today. Financial prospects may brighten through speculation or unexpected gains. Children might demand your attention, yet they will fill your day with joy. Meeting the love of your life will make you realise that nothing else truly matters. Partnership opportunities look promising, but ensure every detail is documented clearly. Your keen observation will give you an edge over others. A fun and exciting time with your spouse is on the cards today. Remedy: Caring for sick or terminally ill people will bring positive energy and harmony into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.