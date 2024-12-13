Taurus: Avoid wasting your energy on overthinking or chasing the impossible. Instead, channel it in the right direction. If you're employed, you may feel the need for financial stability, but past unnecessary expenditures could pose a challenge. Your high energy and enthusiasm will yield positive outcomes and help resolve domestic issues. If you express love, your partner might seem like an angel to you today. You'll value personal space and likely have plenty of free time, which you can use to play a game or hit the gym. The evening promises to be wonderful, as you might enjoy quality time with your spouse. The day could get even better with an outing to watch a movie with friends. Remedy: To improve your financial condition, wear a one-faced Rudraksha on a white thread.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7:00 p.m. and 8 p.m.