Taurus: Your health will remain good even though the day may be busy. Financial gains are likely through your children today, which will bring you a lot of happiness. The day may begin with some cheerful news from close friends or relatives. However, an unexpected shift in your romantic mood might leave you feeling upset. Try to stay polite and pleasant with everyone you meet—only a few people truly understand the charm you carry. If your spouse is not in a good mood, it's best to stay silent to avoid any arguments. When it comes to personal issues, you’ll need to find your own solutions. Others can only guide you with suggestions. Remedy: To maintain harmony in your love life, help the needy among the Kinnars (eunuchs).

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.