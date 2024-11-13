Taurus: A spiritual person brings blessings and peace of mind. You may face some financial strain due to a family member falling ill, but right now, focusing on their health is more important than money. Do things that make you happy, but avoid getting involved in other people's issues. Romance will be on your mind today. At work, you’re set to have a successful day! If you feel disillusioned with money, love, or family, visiting a spiritual teacher may bring you the peace you're looking for. You'll also have a chance to spend quality time with your life partner after a long while. Remedy: Using green vehicles can improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 12 noon to 1 pm.