Taurus: Try to finish work early and dedicate some time to activities you enjoy. Financial concerns may be resolved, and you might benefit monetarily. Good understanding with your partner will create a peaceful home atmosphere. Romantic thoughts could fill your mind. Be wary of excessive daydreaming. Business travels may yield long-term benefits. Married life brings deep joy today.

Remedy: Chant “Om Hraam Hreem Hroum sah Suryaya Namaha” 11 times in the morning to boost business prospects.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.