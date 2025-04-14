Taurus: Think before you speak today—your words might unintentionally hurt someone’s feelings. While money is important to you, don’t let your sensitivity towards financial matters damage your relationships. It's a good day to reconnect with old friends and contacts. Be cautious in matters of love—falling for someone today might bring trouble. If you want to perform better at work, try adopting new technologies and staying updated with the latest methods and tools. You might find yourself spending too much time on unimportant things today, so try to stay focused. However, after a period of misunderstanding, your evening will bring warmth and affection from your spouse. Remedy: Chant the mantra Ardhakaayam Mahaaveeryam, Chandraaditya Vimardanam; Simhika Garbha Sambootham, Tam Rahum Pranamaamyaham 11 times to bring positive energy into your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.