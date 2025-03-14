Taurus: You'll have plenty of time today to focus on improving your health and appearance. Financial gains are possible, but your aggressive approach may prevent you from earning as much as expected. An old friend’s visit later in the day will brighten your evening, bringing back cherished childhood memories. A romantic connection will add excitement to your happiness. You will also take on responsibilities and commitments for those who look up to you for support. Your spouse will prove to be your true blessing today, making you realize their importance in your life. Before starting any new task, carefully evaluate its potential outcomes and impact on you. Remedy: Arrange clean water for thirsty birds to improve your overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.