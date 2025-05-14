Taurus: Today, you’re filled with a strong sense of hope. If you're thinking about making some extra money, consider investing in safe and secure financial options. It's a good day for attention—you’ll be in the spotlight with many opportunities coming your way, though you might struggle to decide which ones to focus on. On the personal front, romance might take a backseat as your partner could be quite demanding today. At work, things will pick up pace, with full support from colleagues and seniors. After work, you may unwind by spending time on your favourite hobbies, which will help you feel relaxed. There might be some confusion due to miscommunication, but a calm conversation can easily resolve it. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, tie 5 iron nails and some lime (chuna) in a piece of black-and-white cloth and release it in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.