Taurus: Use your energy to assist someone in need. After all, what value does this temporary body have if it’s not used to help others? You will come up with innovative ideas that can lead to financial success. Be cautious, though, as someone you trust may not be entirely honest with you. Your ability to persuade others will help you overcome upcoming challenges. It’s important to spend quality time with your partner to strengthen your understanding of each other. Learning new skills and techniques is crucial for career growth. Students should avoid wasting time socializing and instead focus on their studies, as this is a critical period for their future success. Expect a pleasant surprise from your spouse today, making your day special. Remedy: To increase happiness within your family, consider distributing food to young girls.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10:15 am to 11:15 am.