Taurus: Do not ignore your health — take timely care of yourself. Fresh, creative ideas may lead to financial gains. The behaviour of a family member could leave you feeling uneasy; have an open conversation with them. If you’re going on a date today, avoid bringing up controversial topics. The day has the potential to be highly productive for planning a prosperous future, but an unexpected guest in the evening may disrupt your plans. A surprise visit from a relative could also alter your schedule. Use the day to sharpen your photography skills — the moments you capture today will be worth treasuring. Remedy: Mix black and white sesame seeds in flour, shape them into soft balls, and feed them to fish to enhance health benefits.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.