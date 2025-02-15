Taurus: Good health thrives when you share happiness with others. You and your spouse can have meaningful discussions about finances and plan for a secure future. Avoid unnecessary arguments with those you live with—any conflicts should be resolved peacefully. Stay positive and face challenges in love with confidence. Though you’ll have a busy day, the evening will offer time to unwind and enjoy something you love. A minor disagreement over grocery shopping may arise with your spouse. You might feel misunderstood by your family today, leading you to withdraw and speak less. Remedy: Start your day by seeking the blessings of your elders by touching their feet, fostering harmony within the family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.