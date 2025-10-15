Taurus: Watch your eating habits—avoid overeating to maintain your weight. Today’s travels might feel stressful, but they could bring financial gain. In your spouse’s company, you’ll find comfort and love. Missing friends might make you nostalgic. Consider joining a short course to learn new skills. You might prefer solitude rather than socializing. An old friend could stir up cherished memories with your partner. Remedy: Use Ganga water at home for financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM.