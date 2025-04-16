Taurus: Your health will remain good even with a packed schedule. Financial conditions are likely to improve later in the day. A family gathering may put you in the spotlight. Avoid getting too emotional or overly sentimental with your partner today. It’s a favourable day for businesspeople—a sudden work-related trip could bring promising results. Finishing tasks on time will give you some personal time later. However, constant delays only increase stress. You and your spouse might argue over an old issue, like forgetting a birthday, but things will settle down by the end of the day. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, feed birds with a mix of seven types of grains.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: Before 11 am.