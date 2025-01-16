Taurus: Don't rely solely on fate; take proactive steps to improve your health. Fortune favours the proactive, not the passive. Focus on controlling your weight and restarting your exercise routine to regain your well-being. Be cautious with new contracts—they may seem attractive but might not yield the expected benefits. Avoid making rushed financial decisions. Prioritize your family’s needs and actively participate in their lives to show that you care. The power of love will inspire you today. A new partnership could prove promising. While you may plan to indulge in your favourite activities, a busy schedule might prevent you from doing so. However, you could receive a delightful surprise that adds joy to your married life. Remedy: To enhance your income, keep a silver coin immersed in Gangajal at home.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.