Taurus: Children may not behave the way you expect today, which could leave you feeling frustrated. Try to keep your temper in check—losing control only drains your energy and clouds your judgment, making the situation harder to handle. If you’ve been trying to secure a loan for some time, today could bring success. However, your spouse’s health might become a source of worry and stress. You may also feel a lack of emotional connection or affection in your love life today. On the bright side, your consistent hard work is likely to bring excellent results. Make the most of your time to achieve your goals. That said, don't forget the importance of being flexible and spending quality time with your family. Your married life may be feeling dull lately. It’s a good time to talk to your partner and plan something enjoyable to bring back the spark. Remedy: For better health, consider donating black and white clothes to saints.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.