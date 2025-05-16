Taurus: Try to shift your thoughts towards positivity, especially if you're struggling with fear. If you don’t, fear could take over and make you feel helpless. If you're travelling today, be extra cautious with your belongings to avoid theft or losing something important. Use your free time to improve and beautify your home—your family will truly appreciate the effort. Your love life could take a serious turn, possibly leading to a marriage proposal. Expect a joyful day filled with laughter, with most things going your way. Married life will feel especially fulfilling today. Avoid starting anything new before finishing your ongoing tasks. Ignoring this could lead to unnecessary trouble.

✨ Remedy: Donate black and white sesame seeds along with seven types of grains at a religious place. This is believed to strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.