Taurus: Your children may not behave as you expect, which could leave you feeling frustrated. It's important to control your anger, as losing your temper not only affects those around you but also drains your energy and clouds your judgment. Anger often complicates matters further. Today, you might need to spend a significant amount on your parents' health. While this may strain your finances, it will help strengthen your bond with them. Children might also require your assistance with school projects. A special friend may offer comfort during an emotional moment. A family member might ask for your time today. While you’ll agree, it could take up more time than expected. On the brighter side, your partner's romantic side will shine today, adding joy to your day. However, be cautious of potential eye strain due to excessive work at the office. Remedy: Caring for a dog with multi-coloured spots can improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.