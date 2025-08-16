Taurus: Today promises relaxation and ease. Pamper yourself with an oil massage to soothe tired muscles and restore energy. Financial gains through your children may bring you great joy. Harmony and deeper understanding with your spouse will fill your home with peace and prosperity. Your courage and sincerity will also draw love and appreciation. At work, you may feel like wrapping up early so you can spend quality time with your family—perhaps enjoying a movie together or a refreshing walk in the park. Expect your partner to express heartfelt words that highlight your true value in their life. Avoid unnecessary stress, and make sure to rest well. Remedy: Feeding a cow with yellow chana dal will help enhance your creative thoughts and bring positivity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.