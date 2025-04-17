Taurus: Friends may introduce you to someone special today who could have a strong impact on your thoughts and ideas. You’re likely to gain financially, but consider doing some charity or making donations—it will bring you peace of mind. Your spouse will try to make you happy, making the day joyful. Your partner will also be very thoughtful about your family's feelings. Avoid letting ego affect your decisions. Listen to what your juniors or team members have to say. Though you'll try to find time for yourself today, your busy schedule might not allow it. You often see jokes about married life on social media, but today, you'll feel emotional as you realise some truly beautiful things about your relationship. Remedy: For a successful career, offer water to a sacred peepal tree and light a lamp at its roots in the evening.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.