Taurus: Your playful, childlike side will come to the fore today, keeping you in a cheerful mood. Investments made earlier on someone’s advice are likely to bring good returns. Paying attention to your children’s needs will be important. Matters of the heart may leave you restless and sleepless tonight. Your artistic and creative talents are set to win appreciation and may even bring unexpected rewards. It is a positive day overall, giving you the chance to enjoy some quality time for yourself. Although there may be minor tensions with family members, your spouse’s affection will bring comfort by the end of the day. Remedy: Feed cows and brown dogs to ensure harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.