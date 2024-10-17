Taurus: Adopt a generous mindset towards life. Complaining and feeling upset about your living conditions won't help. Negative thinking can rob life of its joy and diminish your hopes of living a contented life. New sources of income may come from people you know, so stay open to opportunities. Don't neglect your social life; take some time out of your busy schedule to attend a gathering with your family. This will not only relieve your stress but also help you overcome any hesitations. You'll be in a loving mood, so be sure to plan something special for you and your partner. Putting in sincere efforts in the right direction will surely bring you great rewards. You’ll find yourself making commitments to those who look up to you for support. Your partner may do something unexpectedly wonderful, leaving you with a lasting, unforgettable memory. Remedy: Repairing old and torn books at home will bring lasting joy to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 5:15 pm.