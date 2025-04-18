Taurus: Personal issues might affect your peace of mind today. To handle the stress, try engaging in some mental activity like reading something interesting. It's a good day to invest in items that are likely to increase in value. A dispute with a neighbour could upset your mood—stay calm, as reacting angrily will only worsen the situation. Avoid arguments and try to maintain friendly relations. If you’re thinking of proposing to someone, it may not go as planned today, so proceed with caution. Spending too much time on TV or your mobile could lead to wasted hours. You or your spouse might want to go out while the other isn’t in the mood, which could cause irritation. You may end up feeling like the day was unproductive, so it’s best to plan your time wisely. Remedy: Feed fish to bring positivity and excitement into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.