Taurus: Nurture a harmonious outlook to overcome feelings of hatred, as negativity can harm both mind and body more than anything else. Keep in mind that while evil may seem to succeed quickly, goodness endures longer. New avenues of income may open today through your acquaintances. Before making any changes in your home, ensure you have everyone’s approval to maintain peace. The day is also favorable for love—plan something romantic in the evening to make it truly special. Some of you may receive encouraging overseas news or business opportunities. In your free time, you could finally accomplish tasks you had long been postponing. A pleasant surprise may also add joy to your married life. Remedy: To preserve family happiness, offer respect and donate raw turmeric, five peepal leaves, 1.25 kg of yellow pulses, saffron, a sunflower, and yellow cloth to a Brahmin.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.