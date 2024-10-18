Taurus: Engaging in creative hobbies will help you relax today. If you've been looking to sell land, you might find a good buyer and get a good price. Friends will be there to support you if needed. Your partner cares about you, which is why they sometimes get upset. Instead of reacting, try to understand their perspective. You may plan to work on creative projects in your free time, but they might not go as expected. Your spouse could be influenced by others and start an argument, but your love and patience will help resolve it. Be careful with your jokes around friends, as they could hurt your friendship. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by feeding rotis or bread to black-and-white dogs.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m and 4:30 p.m.