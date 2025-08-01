Taurus: Your health is likely to be good today, giving you the energy to enjoy some fun time with friends. Financially, the day looks promising—especially in the evening—as money you had lent earlier may be returned unexpectedly. You may receive surprise gifts from friends or relatives, adding a pleasant touch to your day. However, avoid opening up about personal feelings or secrets to your partner for now, as it might not be the right time. Attending seminars or exhibitions could help you gain fresh knowledge and make valuable connections. On the home front, your spouse’s relatives may cause some disturbance in your marital harmony. Job seekers might face setbacks today in finding their desired position, so stay persistent and put in extra effort. Remedy: To strengthen love in relationships, drink water stored in an orange-coloured glass bottle.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.