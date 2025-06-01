Taurus: Today, friends may introduce you to someone special who will deeply influence your thoughts. Even though people usually hesitate to lend money, you’ll feel at peace helping someone in need. Young people might approach you for guidance on their school projects. Forget your worries and enjoy time with your romantic partner. A trip may help you build better business connections. Rituals or auspicious ceremonies may take place at home. You’ll also feel a renewed sense of joy and love in your marriage today. Remedy: Applying white sandalwood paste on your forehead or navel is believed to greatly increase happiness in the family.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5.20 pm to 7.20 p.m.