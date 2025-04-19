Taurus: Today is a great day to focus on habits that support your health and well-being. You may find opportunities to earn money with a little support from others—just remember, confidence in yourself is the key. It's also a good time to reconnect with people you don’t often get to speak with; those conversations could bring unexpected joy. In matters of love, trust your intuition—it will guide you well. Despite having some free time, you might feel a little unsatisfied or restless. But here's something heartwarming: hugs, as you know, are powerful for emotional and physical health—and today, you’re likely to receive plenty from your spouse. After a long stretch, you might finally catch up on much-needed sleep. You'll wake up feeling refreshed, relaxed, and full of new energy. Remedy: For vibrant health, consider donating bronze vessels at a temple of Lord Vishnu or Goddess Durga.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.