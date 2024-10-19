Taurus: Don’t stress over your health, as worrying may only worsen your condition. Keep a close eye on your expenses and avoid unnecessary spending today. A friend’s troubles might weigh on your mind, leaving you feeling concerned. Love will feel as refreshing as spring, bringing moments filled with warmth, joy, and excitement—you’ll experience that spark of romance today. Strong communication skills will be your biggest asset. Your marriage is set to take a beautiful turn, strengthening your bond. However, lingering worries might prevent you from fully enjoying the moment. Remedy: To maintain good health, avoid plucking seedlings or sprouts from plants or trees, as Jupiter, associated with Lord Brahma, governs growth and wisdom.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.