Taurus: Maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly to stay fit. A family member’s illness may bring financial strain, but right now, their health should be your top priority. You might also feel disturbed by the behavior of someone in the family—having an open conversation will help. Singles may come across someone special today, but be sure about that person’s relationship status before taking things forward. Networking with influential people will work in your favor. On the personal front, your partner may pleasantly surprise you. An enjoyable evening with friends is also on the cards, though moderation will be important. Remedy: Chant "ॐ" (Om) 28 or 108 times with a calm mind, both day and night, to bring harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.