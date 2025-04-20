Taurus: Believe in yourself — self-confidence is your greatest strength as you continue battling a long-term illness. Even though your financial situation is improving, expenses may still hold you back from moving forward with your plans. Family responsibilities could pile up, adding stress and pressure. Be extra cautious in matters of the heart — a one-sided attraction may lead to disappointment or trouble today. At work, deal with colleagues and situations carefully — use patience and wisdom. You may feel nostalgic and want to relive some joyful childhood activities. Your spouse may show a tougher side today, which could make you a bit uneasy. Remedy: For better health, tie black and white threads around both your toes.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.