Taurus: Don’t take life too seriously today. Fresh and creative ideas will come to you, bringing promising financial gains. However, children may disappoint you with their lack of interest in studies. On the personal front, romance will add joy and excitement to your life. By showcasing your talents to the right people, you can soon build a stronger public image. Business-related travel will turn out to be fruitful in the long run. Married life will feel especially meaningful today, reminding you that true love goes far beyond physical attraction. Remedy: Show kindness and extend support to widows for better health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.