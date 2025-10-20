Taurus: If you have been feeling frustrated lately, remind yourself that positive actions and thoughts today can bring much-needed relief. It’s a favourable day for real estate and financial dealings. An evening social event will turn out better than you expect. Love is in the air, and Cupid seems to be on your side — just stay alert to what’s happening around you. Avoid making commitments to any new joint ventures, and seek advice from trusted people if needed. Your free time might get wasted today due to some unimportant task. Love will make everything seem brighter — roses will appear redder and violets bluer under its spell. Remedy: To enhance your career prospects, light a lamp filled with sesame oil both at home and in a temple.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.15 am.