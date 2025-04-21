Taurus: For overall growth, it's important to focus on physical education along with mental and moral development. A healthy mind thrives in a healthy body. While your expenses may go up, an increase in income will help you manage your bills comfortably. Your hard work and support from your family will bring success and happiness. You may plan an outing with your partner today, but sudden work commitments could force you to cancel it. This might lead to some tension between you two. Attending lectures or seminars today will inspire new ideas for personal or professional growth. Your communication and work skills will stand out. Your spouse may express romantic feelings, making the day more special. Remedy: For financial well-being, offer food items like jaggery, wheat, and saffron to your father or someone you see as a father figure.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.