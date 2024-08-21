Taurus: Your playful side will emerge today, putting you in a lighthearted mood. However, be cautious and avoid getting involved in risky financial deals. Spend a delightful evening with your children. Be mindful not to be too controlling with your lover, as it could lead to serious issues. At work, colleagues will support you in making dynamic and progressive changes. You'll also need to be ready to take swift action. Encouraging your subordinates to work harder will bring positive results. Finishing your work on time and heading home early will benefit you today, bringing joy to your family and leaving you feeling refreshed. After a heated argument earlier in the day, you can look forward to a pleasant evening with your spouse. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, distribute, gift, donate, or use items such as perfume, fragrance, incense sticks, and camphor.



Lucky Color: Indigo Lucky Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM